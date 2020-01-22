'Teach your men to be nice': 'Arjun Reddy' actor reveals he was raped during childhood

Telugu film actor took to Twitter, on Tuesday, to reveal that he was raped in his childhood. The actor created an impact with his performance in 'Arjun Reddy', where he played the role of Arjun's best friend, Shiva.
The 'Arjun Reddy' fame took to the micro-blogging site and came out about the gruesome incident. Describing the horrors of the crime, in a series of tweets, he wrote, "I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself." “Everything hurts,” he added.
In another tweet, he wrote, “Yes, it is painful. Yes, it is atrocious. But, it says more about the other person involved. It doesn’t make you a victim. You’re a warrior with a scar. Never give up.”
“I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice,” the actor wrote.
The confession evoked a lot of reactions on Twitter and Twitterati applauded his courage. Actor Priyadarshani, who shared space with the actor, in Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy' wrote, "I will never be able to understand the trauma you went throught even if I try now. I can't do anything too. But want to just say, stay strong. You have come out of every shit and handled it best to your capacity. You are a fighter. Love you brother!"
Another user wrote,"Every child has childhood trauma and it is a constant struggle to overcome the pain. You are a brave man!! More power to you!!"
"Wow! Sorry for what you had to go thru. You have a lot of courage to put this out on Twitter knowing well that > 75% of people won't get it. Hope you are able to put this ordeal behind you and heal," wrote another.
The actor who was last seen in Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', on Wednesday, took to Twitter to thank netizens for the support. He said, "Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive."
