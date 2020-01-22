'Teach your men to be nice': 'Arjun Reddy' actor reveals he was raped during childhood

Telugu film actor took to Twitter, on Tuesday, to reveal that he was raped in his childhood. The actor created an impact with his performance in 'Arjun Reddy', where he played the role of Arjun's best friend, Shiva.

The 'Arjun Reddy' fame took to the micro-blogging site and came out about the gruesome incident. Describing the horrors of the crime, in a series of tweets, he wrote, "I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself." “Everything hurts,” he added.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Yes, it is painful. Yes, it is atrocious. But, it says more about the other person involved. It doesn’t make you a victim. You’re a warrior with a scar. Never give up.”

“I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice,” the actor wrote.