Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripada slams Swiggy boy who told woman to cover herself

New Delhi: Popular Tamil playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter and criticised a man for making fun of a woman who was accused of indecency and asked to wear a shawl by a Swiggy delivery boy.

The woman from Tamil Nadu experienced a social backlash on the social media after delivery boy tweeted about her appearing before him in an unpresentable manner.

Narrating the incident on social media, the woman said the delivery boy turned up at the door with food and told her to wear a shawl in her own house.

The woman tagged Swiggy and wrote: "@swiggy_in can your employees mind their own business? One of your delivery persons asked me to put on a shawl coming to my own house. Why does it matter? Do we have to teach manners to them?"