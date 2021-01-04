Tamil Nadu allows theatres to open with 100% occupancy after actor Vijay meets CM over upcoming releases

After months of remaining shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cinema halls resumed screenings in India.
This came after the centre allowed theatres to open with 50% occupancy, following all SOPs and maintaining social distancing for a safe movie viewing experience.
Despite the approvals, many big releases decided to stick to OTT, given that the footfall at cinema halls wasn’t meeting expectations.
Now, in a daring move, the Tamil Nadu government approved full occupancy in theatres, ahead of the release of actor Vijay’s upcoming film 'Master' and Simbu's 'Eeswaran'.
The films have been scheduled around the festival of Pongal.
Last week, Vijay and the team of ‘Master’ met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow full occupancy in theatres.
With 1000 screens in the state, the two films are expected to boost the business of cinema halls with a long theatrical run.
'Master' is an action-thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto.
The film stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.
