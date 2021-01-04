Tamil Nadu allows theatres to open with 100% occupancy after actor Vijay meets CM over upcoming releases

After months of remaining shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cinema halls resumed screenings in India.

This came after the centre allowed theatres to open with 50% occupancy, following all SOPs and maintaining social distancing for a safe movie viewing experience.

Despite the approvals, many big releases decided to stick to OTT, given that the footfall at cinema halls wasn’t meeting expectations.

Now, in a daring move, the Tamil Nadu government approved full occupancy in theatres, ahead of the release of actor Vijay’s upcoming film 'Master' and Simbu's 'Eeswaran'.