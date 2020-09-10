Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away: All you need to know about the man who made millions laugh

Popular Tamil comedy actor Vadivel Balaji passed away on Thursday at a government hospital in Chennai. He was 45.
The comedian, who shot to fame with Vijay TV'S popular comedy television show 'Kalakapovathu Yaaru' and 'Adhu Idhu', is survived by his wife, daughter and son.
Confirming the news, Vijay TV took to their official Twitter handle and posted a picture of Balaji, with the hashtag '#RIPVadivelBalaji.'
According to a report by DNA, Vadivel Balaji had suffered a heart attack 15 days ago and was shifted to the government Hospital Omandaurar, after being admitted in Chennai's Billroth Hospital and Vijaya Hospital. The comedian was on ventilator and his family couldn't manage the private hospital bills, the report claims. The 'Kolamaavu Kokila' actor was reportedly paralysed after the heart attack and had been receiving treatment for the past 15 days.
He breathed his last on Thursday morning after suffering a stroke.
Vadivel made his acting debut with 'En Raasavin Manasile' in 1991. The Tamil actor was popularly know for mimicking popular comedian Vadivelu,