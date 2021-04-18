Tamil actress Raiza Wilson blasts dermatologist after treatment goes wrong, says she was 'forced'

Actress Raiza Wilson, who rose to fame after participating in first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, has shared pictures of her face after a botched procedure. The 'Vasundhara Parameshwar' actress has slammed the dermatologist for 'forcing' her to undergo a treatment she 'did not need'.

Raiza took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her face, which shows swelling under her eye, and wrote: "Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result."

She said that the doctor has refused to talk to her or meet her.

"She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town," Raiza wrote.