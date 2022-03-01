e-Paper Get App
Tamil actress Akila Narayanan joins US Army as lawyer

The actress of Indian origin who resides in the US made her debut in acting last year with 'Kadampari'
Indian-origin Tamil film actress Akila Narayanan has made history by enrolling herself as a lawyer with the United States armed forces.

Akila Narayanan, who made her debut with director Arul's horror thriller 'Kadampari' last year, has now enrolled herself with the US Army.

Sources say that Akila had to undergo the US Army Combat Training to enter the armed forces that ran into several months. After having successfully completed the training, the actress has now joined the US Army as a lawyer.

The actress of Indian origin who resides in the US made her debut in acting last year with 'Kadampari', which had music by Prithivy and cinematography by V.T.K. Uthayan.

Interestingly, Akila had also been running an online school of music called the Nightingale School of Music.

