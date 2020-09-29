Tamil actor Thennarasu commits suicide after alleged dispute with wife

Tamil actor Thennarasu, best known for his role in Sivakarthikeyan's 'Marina', committed suicide on Tuesday. He allegedly killed himself over a family dispute and was found hanging at his home in Chennai's Mylapore.

Thennarasu is survived by his wife, whom he married three years ago and his two-year-old child.

According to reports, the young actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan, after a heated argument with his wife. The Police has registered a case and are investigating on the basis of information provided by Thennarasu's neighbours.

Further details are awaited.

In the 2012 Sivakarthikeyan starrer, which was helmed by Pandiraj, Thennarasu played the role of his friend. The actor has also played supporting roles in several other Tamil films.