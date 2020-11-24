Tamil actor Thavasi dies in Madurai following a long battle with cancer

Last week, a disturbing video of the actor went viral, where he was seen seeking financial assistance for his treatment.

In the video, an unrecognizable Thavasi is heard saying, "In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I’d be affected by such a disease. I am not able to talk properly. I am not able to do anything. I request people of the state and all my fellow actors in the industry to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting."

After the video went viral on social media, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Sivakarthikeyan came forward and offered help to Thavasi.

According to reports, while Vijay has extended financial aid of one lakh rupees, Sivakarthikeyan has offered Rs. 25000 for the treatment.

Thavasi is best known for his roles in 'Azhagarsamyin Kuthirai', 'Komban' and 'Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam'.