Tamil actor-comedian Pandu passes away due to COVID-19; wife continues to be in ICU

Veteran Tamil actor-comedian Pandu succumbed to COVID-19 during the wee hours on Thursday. He was 74.
According to reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai.
He is survived by his wife Kumudha and sons, Prabhu, Panchu and Pintu.
Reportedly, the actor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus a few days back. His wife continues to be in the ICU.
Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers.
He wrote that it is very shocking to hear the news about actor Pandu's death and paid his last respects.
Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the news and wrote, "Popular Tamil Comedy Actor #Pandu (74) passed away due to #Covid complications..Condolences to his family and friends.. May his soul RIP! (Sic)."
Pandu became popular after playing a cameo role along with Thala Ajith in Kadhal Kottai, which was directed by Agathiyan. He made his acting debut in Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo joining his brother Idichapuli Selvaraj, who had appeared in several films as a comedian.
He has also been a part of films like Ghilli, Kadhal Kottai, Pokkiri and Ezhaiyin Siripil. Indha Nilai Maarum was the last movie he acted in.
Reportedly, Pandu was also the one who designed the AIADMK party's logo under the leadership and supervision of MGR aka MG Ramachandran.
