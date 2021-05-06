Tamil actor-comedian Pandu passes away due to COVID-19; wife continues to be in ICU

Veteran Tamil actor-comedian Pandu succumbed to COVID-19 during the wee hours on Thursday. He was 74.

According to reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai.

He is survived by his wife Kumudha and sons, Prabhu, Panchu and Pintu.

Reportedly, the actor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus a few days back. His wife continues to be in the ICU.

Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers.

He wrote that it is very shocking to hear the news about actor Pandu's death and paid his last respects.