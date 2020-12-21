Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: From 'Oosaravelli' to 'Paiyaa' - Movies of the pan-Indian actress to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. The stunning beauty wins the hearts of audiences through her stellar performances in almost every movie. Tamannaah knows how to nail everything with perfection – be it her acting prowess or be it her unique style statements and outfits and there is no second doubt about this fact.

Here are movies from Tamannaah’s career that show her evolution as an actor:

Paiyaa (2010)

The journey of two strangers: a jobless carefree man and the woman he has secretly fallen in love with. Upon her request, he drives her to Mumbai while a group of gangsters follow them, planning to kidnap the woman.