Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: From 'Oosaravelli' to 'Paiyaa' - Movies of the pan-Indian actress to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. The stunning beauty wins the hearts of audiences through her stellar performances in almost every movie. Tamannaah knows how to nail everything with perfection – be it her acting prowess or be it her unique style statements and outfits and there is no second doubt about this fact.
Here are movies from Tamannaah’s career that show her evolution as an actor:
Paiyaa (2010)
The journey of two strangers: a jobless carefree man and the woman he has secretly fallen in love with. Upon her request, he drives her to Mumbai while a group of gangsters follow them, planning to kidnap the woman.
Oosaravelli (2011)
Tony (NTR) is a wily youngster who does illegal things for money. He falls in love with Niharika (Tamanna) during a freak incident. He keeps following her and proposing to her. But she is engaged to some other rich guy. Tony has a secret mission and he is in hot pursuit of somebody. The rest of the story is all about the love story between the lead pair and how Tony achieved his mission.
Baahubali : The Beginning (2015)
When Sanga and her husband, part of a tribe living around the province of Mahismathi, save a drowning infant, little do they know the background of the infant or what the future holds for him. The kid grows up to as Shivudu, a free-spirit wanting to explore the mountains and in the process learns of his roots and then realizes the whole purpose of his life and ends up confronting the mighty Bhallala Deva!
Oopiri (2016)
An unemployed youngster, Seenu who is out on parole, is discarded by his family and lands up in an interview for the caretaker of a multi-millionaire quadriplegic Vikram. Amused at his carefree attitude and the fact that he treats him with bewilderment rather than sympathy, Vikram hires him. What follows is a roller-coaster journey of emotions.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)
The film is based on the life of a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He was an unsung hero from Kurnool who revolted against the British in 1846.
