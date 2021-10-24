Tamannaah Bhatia to take legal action against makers of 'MasterChef Telugu' - here's why

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who works extensively in the South film industry, hosted the Telugu version of 'MasterChef' in August.

The show, which went on air on August 27, was judged by chefs Sanjay Thumma, Chalapathi Rao, and Mahesh Padala.

Also, Tamannaah had made her television debut with the show.

However, according to latest media reports, it seems like not all is well between the makers and the host. Tamannaah has decided to take the legal route after the makers cut off all communication with her.

According to a report in ETimes, the actress's lawyer informed, "Due to the non-payment of dues on MasterChef Telugu and unprofessional conduct by the production house Innovative Film Academy, Tamannaah Bhatia is being forced to take legal action. Despite the continuous non-payment and unprofessional approach, she cancelled other commitments and was determined to complete the entire project. However, since the production house has overnight stopped communication with her, she is now forced to consider filing a legal suit against them."

Tamannaah had earlier said that she has been passionate about cooking and coming on board as a host for the show was an exciting development.

"I can't wait to treat myself to all the exotic culinary delights on set. It's going to be extremely exciting and gratifying," Bhatia, who was last seen in the Tamil series "November Story", had said in a statement.

A few days back, it was reported that Anasuya Bharadwaj will replace Tamannaah as the host of 'MasterChef' Telugu. As per reports, Anasuya has already shot for a few episodes in Bengaluru. She also hosts a comedy show 'Jabardasth'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Hindi films 'Bole Chudiyan' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 'Plan A Plan B' with Riteish Deshmukh.

