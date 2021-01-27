Suriya's Tamil movie 'Soorarai Pottru' enters the Oscars race under multiple categories

This comes after the film had been selected for screening at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on February 28, 2021.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features actors Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

Suriya had earlier said that he is happy that "Soorarai Pottru" will be able to entertain the global audience.

"The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath's character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product.”

"I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch 'Soorarai Pottru', on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," Suriya said in a statement.

"'Sorrarai Pottru' has given me a chance to work with such incredible Sudha ma'am and versatile actors. This is like a dream come true for me. I have worked really hard for this role and it required a lot of physical and mental preparation to get into the skin of the character. The film is an inspiration to all those who dare to dream, by sharing a story of synergy, love, hardships and one man's dream to fly," said Aparna.

The movie is co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony will be an "in-person telecast", a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC had said.

There was speculation that the biggest annual film awards show will be a virtual affair as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on.

But the representative told Variety, "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen."

In June, the Academy had announced that the 2021 Oscars will be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic''s effects on the film industry.