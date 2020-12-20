Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' to be screened at Golden Globe Awards 2021

The action drama, which released on Amazon Prime Videos on November 12, is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly' written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.

The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainmen

Talking about how special the movie is for him, Suriya had said, "'Sorrarai Pottru' is a very special movie for me and one that's very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support."

Meanwhile, Dhanush's 'Asuran', Lijo Jose Pellissery's Oscar-nominated Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' and Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' are among the other films that will be screened at Golden Globe Awards 2021 in LA.