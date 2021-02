Suriya back home after COVID-19 treatment, says actor-brother Karthi

South star Suriya on Thursday returned home after receiving treatment for coronavirus at a hospital here, his brother and actor Karthi said.

The "Soorarai Pottru" actor tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

Karthi thanked Suriya's fans for their continued good wishes and said his brother would be in home quarantine for a few days.

"Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can't thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes," he wrote on Twitter.