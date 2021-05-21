Superstar Mohanlal celebrates his 61st birthday in a low-key affair

Versatile actor, Superstar Mohanlal, on Friday turned 61 as wishes poured in from all corners for Kerala's most popular son.

Winner of five national awards, for those in the industry he is Lal, but those who consider him dear refer to him as 'Laletten' and for actress Neena Gupta he is Mohan.

As the Covid pandemic is in full swing, there will be no celebrations.

The superstar is at the moment resting at his Chennai residence.

His glittering screen career began way back in 1978, when he did his first film 'Thiranottam', which was canned, but he has had no reason to look back as he has had a wonderful career donning the grease paint for some 345 films.

The biggest blockbuster of his, directed by Priyadarshan -- "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" is currently held up for release on account of the lockdown and its producer, who is also his closest aide - Antony Perumbavoor said they are planning to release the film in August.