'Sufiyam Sujatyam' director Naranipuzha Shanavas, 40, dies after suffering a heart attack

Renowned Malayalam film director Naranipuzha Shanavas died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 40.

According to reports, Shanavas was shooting for upcoming film “Gandhirajan,” at Attapadi in Palakkad district on Sunday.

He was admitted to the at the intensive care unit of KG Hospital in Coimbatore after he went into a cardiogenic shock on film sets, resulting in him to be brain dead.

Hospital authorities asserted that he was already critical when brought in for treatment.

The director’s family decided to shift him to Amrita Institute of Medical Science in Kochi for a second opinion.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu took to Facebook to share the news of Shanavas’ death.

He wrote, "You have gone, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a lot of stories you told me. Our Sufi) We tried our best for u shaanu … love u lots."