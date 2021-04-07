Subramanya Prasad’s 'Kode Muruga' set to impress fans this week 

'Kode Muruga' is a film that attracted much attention even before it went on floors. The colourful title of the film had garnered a lot of eyeballs as did the colourful visuals.
The movie has been directed by Subramanya Prasad who has immense experience in the world of television and daily serials.
It is this vast knowledge of showbiz that has translated into 'Kode Muruga' which also happens to be Subramanya’s debut mainstream film.
In addition to direction, he has also penned the dialogues, story and screenplay of the film. Munikrishna and Subramanya play prominent roles in the movie which also stars Pallavi Gowda as the leading lady.
Other roles in the film have been played by the late Rockline Sudhakar, Kuri Pratap, Swati Gurudutt and Tumkur Mohan.
'Kode Muruga' is a comedy film that has been produced by KRK Banner and funded by K Ravikumar and Ashok Shirali.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)