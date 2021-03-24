Subramanya Prasad’s 'Kode Muruga' ready to entertain from April 9

Kode Muruga is one of those experimental films that are currently catching on in Gandhinagar. With its interesting title, poster and songs, the movie has already become a talking point amongst audiences.

While movies with stars in a common feature, a film starring an unconventional hero who is bald, is dark complexioned and has a long moustache is a rare thing.

Directed by debutant Subramanya Prasad, who has many hit serials to his credit like Radhakallyana and Gaalipata, Kode Muruga is his entry into the big world of films.