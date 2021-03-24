Subramanya Prasad’s 'Kode Muruga' ready to entertain from April 9

Kode Muruga is one of those experimental films that are currently catching on in Gandhinagar. With its interesting title, poster and songs, the movie has already become a talking point amongst audiences.
While movies with stars in a common feature, a film starring an unconventional hero who is bald, is dark complexioned and has a long moustache is a rare thing.
Directed by debutant Subramanya Prasad, who has many hit serials to his credit like Radhakallyana and Gaalipata, Kode Muruga is his entry into the big world of films.
The movie has Agnisakshi villain Muruga aka Munikrishna as the hero, while Pallavi Gowda plays the leading lady. Kuri Pratap, Swathi, Gurudutt and Tumkur Mohan will be seen in leading roles.
Kode Muruga is a simple subject of a man who faces a lot of humiliation, but he manages to win and stand tall in society.
Trailer will be out on 25th of this month and The film which is set to hit screens on April 9 has been produced K Ravikumar and Ashok Shirali under KRK banner.
