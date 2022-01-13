State, National Women’s Commissions object to bold scenes featuring women, minors in Mahesh Manjrekar's film ‘Nai Varanbhat Loncha, Kon Nai Koncha’

Mumbai: Filmmaker, producer, director and actor Mahesh Manjrekar finds himself in a pickle over the bold scenes in his new film, ‘Nai Varanbhat Loncha, Kon Nai Koncha’. There have been protests after the trailer of the film was released on Monday on social media and other platforms and the Central and state women’s commissions have also taken serious note, leading to the removal of the preview from YouTube.

The head of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar, strongly objected to some scenes in the movie and sought a written explanation from Manjrekar. Protesters have demanded that the movie should not be released because it allegedly portrays women in a bad light and also for its objectionable content on children.

“Parents of children who are currently attending classes online have objected to some scenes involving women and minors,” said Chakankar in her letter to Manjrekar. “There is a demand that these scenes should be omitted from the film. In this regard, a written explanation has been sought from the producer-director on the concept behind the production, the storyline and the views of the director.”

Hours after Chakankar’s letter, the movie producer

Shreyansh Hirawat said they had removed the trailer from all platforms.

“We had made sure that only viewers over the age of 18 could see it on YouTube. Although there is an age limit on YouTube, we have no control over other platforms. Many have downloaded and shared that trailer. It is not possible for us to keep track of all these things. We have taken immediate notice of the matter raised by the women’s commission. We don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, that’s why we have removed the trailer from all the platforms,” he said.

On his part, Manjrekar said, “It simply came to our notice then. What should I say to the critics who watched the trailer? My earlier films like Natsamrat and Bhai were also opposed. Movies like Slumdog Millionaire were also opposed. But then the film was in the Oscar race.”

Meanwhile, the NCW has also lodged a complaint with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the offensive scenes in the film. The commission also demanded that the offensive scenes featuring female characters and minors in the film be removed. It had sought the immediate removal of the trailer from YouTube.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:57 PM IST