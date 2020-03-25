SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'

"Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus is titled "Rise Roar Revolt", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming Telugu film features top stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead.

The title logo and motion picture of "RRR", a "fictional tale" based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, was also released on social media.

"When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you'll have! Here's the #RRRMotionPoster," the tweet on the film's official account read.