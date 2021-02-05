SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' getting offers of over Rs 348 cr for theatrical rights

The Pan-India film RRR has audiences raving about it ever since it was first announced. The film will be releasing in 10 languages, and has recorded incoming offers worth over 348 cr for theatrical rights of only 5 languages, ever since its release date announcement. The excitement has surpassed all levels when the release date for the film was announced.

All set to release in October, RRR also has received offers amounting to over Rs. 348 Cr. for theatrical rights for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in totality. 75 crores in Nizam, 165 in Andhra Pradesh, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 15 crores in Malayalam and 45 crores in Karnataka amounts to a total of 348 Crores. This is just a few languages! The team is also getting huge offers from Bollywood, because the audiences here are also a part of the massive wave of excitement.

The ensemble cast starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Allison Doody and several others in pivotal roles with a celebrated director like SS Rajamouli whose last venture is still the biggest hit Indian film, crossing 1400 cr. at the Box Office in India alone. The deadly collaboration calls for whopping amounts.