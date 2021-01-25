SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' to release on October 13, 2021

"RRR" was earlier slated to be released on January 8, 2021 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

Charan will play Ramaraju, while NTR Jr will be seen in the role of Bheem.

The team resumed production on the film here in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

"RRR" also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Cast of the film including NTR Jr, Charan, Bhatt and director Rajamouli also shared the release date of the movie on the microblogging site.