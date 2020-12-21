Sreeleela and Dhanveerrah’s romantic tale 'By 2 Love' to go on floors

Hari Santosh, better known as Alemaari Santhu, is all set to go on the floors with his new film which is a love story.

Titled as 'By 2 Love', the film will have Dhanveerrah as the leading man and Santhu will begin shooting the film before the actor embarks on his next action flick called 'Bumper'.

Dhanveerrah will pair with Sandalwood’s latest sensation Sreeleela.

Dhanveerrah had debuted in Simple Suni’s 'Bazaar', while Sreeleela had entered the industry in AP Arjun’s 'Kiss' and had gone on to star in Sriimurali’s 'Bharaate' and had recently signed Dhruva Sarja’s 'Dubaari'.

'By 2 Love' which is in the pre-production stage will be Santhu’s fourth film after 'Alemaari', 'College Kumar' and 'Bicchugatthi'.

The film will have music by melody king Ajaneesh B Loknath while cinematography will be by Mahendra Simba who has worked on the technical crew of 'Tagaru' and the yet-to-be-released 'Ek Love Ya'.

'By 2 Love' has raised expectations and curiosity among movie buffs.

'By 2 Love' willl be produced by KVN Productions.