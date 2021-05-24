Spreading Hope: Rashmika Mandanna to spread stories of 'ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff' amid COVID-19 crisis

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media to launch her initiative '#SpreadingHope', to bring out stories of individuals who are going the extra mile to help the ones in need.
Rashmika shared a video of herself, speaking about the initiatives, in which she is heard speaking about the purpose and aim of the campaign - spread hope and smiles in these dire times.
In the caption, she simply writes, "#SpreadingHope"
Rashmika in the video says, "Over the next couple of weeks, I want to highlight ordinary people, doing extraordinary stuff, which has given me hope, and put a smile on my face. It made me realize that when we are fighting against something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or places where they are from."
Rashmika will be putting up a trail of stories from her social medua accounts of people who are helping the community in their own ways.
Even before, Rashmika has been putting up series of positive messages and pictures for her followers.
On the work front, Rashmika has 2 Bollywood films, 'Mission Majnu' and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Goodbye' in the pipeline.