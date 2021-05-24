Spreading Hope: Rashmika Mandanna to spread stories of 'ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff' amid COVID-19 crisis

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media to launch her initiative '#SpreadingHope', to bring out stories of individuals who are going the extra mile to help the ones in need.

Rashmika shared a video of herself, speaking about the initiatives, in which she is heard speaking about the purpose and aim of the campaign - spread hope and smiles in these dire times.

In the caption, she simply writes, "#SpreadingHope"

Rashmika in the video says, "Over the next couple of weeks, I want to highlight ordinary people, doing extraordinary stuff, which has given me hope, and put a smile on my face. It made me realize that when we are fighting against something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or places where they are from."