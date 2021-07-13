South star Vijay fined Rs 1 lakh for seeking tax exemption on Rolls-Royce Ghost worth Rs 7.95 crore

The Madras High Court has come down hard on top star Vijay for challenging levy of Entry Tax on his imported luxury car, Rolls Royce Ghost, saying such a reputed actor is "expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually," and should not remain a mere reel-life hero.

Dismissing the petition related to the import of the car from England in 2012, Justice SM Subramaniam also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the star, directing him to pay the amount to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks.

The judge pointed out that the petitioner, C Joseph Vijay, "has not even stated his profession or occupation in his affidavit. The affidavit is blank in respect of these particulars," and pointed out that the fact that he was an actor came to light only after Vijay's counsel made a mention.

Rolls Royce Ghost, a luxury brand, is said to cost a few crores, with available information indicating its current market price could be in the range of around Rs 5 crore and go upwards.