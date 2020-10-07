South star Tovino Thomas rushed to the hospital after accident on 'Kala' sets

South star Tovino Thomas has been hospitalised in Kochi, after suffering internal injuries while filming an action scene. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming movie 'Kala', complained of severe stomach pain after filming a fight sequence where he gets kicked in his stomach, reported Mathrubhumi channel.

Report suggests that while Thomas initially ignored the pain and continued filming, he decided to seek help on Wednesday. He has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) and has internal bleeding.

Further are details awaited.