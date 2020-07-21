South actress Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for COVID-19

South actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested Covid-19 positive and is currently quarantined at home. The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Monday to confirm the news.

"I have recently been tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. God bless. With love, Aishwarya Arjun," wrote the "Prema Baraha" actress.

Aishwarya is the daughter of renowned Tamil, Telugu and Kannada actor-filmmaker Arjun Sarja, fondly referred to as "Action King" by fans.

Aishwarya Arjun's name started trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon, as fans of Arjun Sarja started praying for her speedy recovery and flooded her with "get well soon" messages.