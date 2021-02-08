'Soorarai Pottru' actor Suriya tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai: South star Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

"I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe.

"Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," Suriya wrote.