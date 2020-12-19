Songs of Sheetal Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Window Seat’ become chartbusters

Sheetal Shetty’s upcoming directorial “Window Seat” is making all the right noises. Be it the first look, teaser, and now the songs.
Composed by the maverick Arjun Janya, the two songs which have released until now have been notching popularity by the hour.
“Ati Chendada” has already got one million views. It was one of the first lyrical videos to have water colour paintings to convey the story.
Now, “Khaali Akasha” has also become a huge favourite with its melodious turnout and once again sung by Vijay Prakash.
Meanwhile, the recent teaser of the film suggested that it is more than a love story.
Featuring Nirup Bhandari, Amrutha Iyengar and Sanjana Anand in the lead, the teaser hints that the story will also have some mystery woven into the plot.
Produced by Jack Manju, the teaser of the film found appreciation amongst many celebs and the biggest compliment came in from Sandalwood Badshah Kiccha Sudeepa himself.
