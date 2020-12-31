Singer Shwetha Devanahally makes a mark in Sandalwood’s musical scene

Software engineer by profession but a singer by passion. Sandalwood singer Shwetha Devanahally, has fast become a name to reckon with in the musical circuit.

Having been discovered on the acclaimed reality show Kannada Kogile, she went on to participate in shows like Voice of India 2 and Yede Tumbi Haduvenu.

Soon she was noticed by Sandalwood moviemakers and Shwetha jumped into the movie bandwagon.