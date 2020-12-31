Singer Shwetha Devanahally makes a mark in Sandalwood’s musical scene

Software engineer by profession but a singer by passion. Sandalwood singer Shwetha Devanahally, has fast become a name to reckon with in the musical circuit.
Having been discovered on the acclaimed reality show Kannada Kogile, she went on to participate in shows like Voice of India 2 and Yede Tumbi Haduvenu.
Soon she was noticed by Sandalwood moviemakers and Shwetha jumped into the movie bandwagon.
She has made a name for herself by singing for movies like Bhagyaraj, Pattbhishekha, Anushka and Dayavittu Gamanisi.
Further, she has also making her presence felt in the world of album songs and has lent her voice to the latest album titled Nee Nangaagiye, the music of which is being done by Yashwanth.
"The truth is music chose me. I consider myself lucky to have sung so many songs even though I have no musical background in my family. The journey has been the best and my music is taking me places,” says Shwetha.
