Silk Smitha Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the South siren

South actress Silk Smitha, known as the industry's 'sex siren', committed suicide on September 23, 1996 at her Chennai apartment.

Silk Smitha became an iconic name in the 90s for her bold choices. She featured in popular films like ‘Justice Raja’, ‘Kiratham’, ‘Antham’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Lockup Death’, ‘Gentalman Security’, ‘Karma’, ‘Coimbatore Mappillai’ and ‘ Subash’.

On the legendary actress' death anniversary, here are some lesser known facts about her:

Silk Smitha was born on December 2, 1960 in Elluru, in Andhra Pradesh. Her real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati.

She left school after class four due to family financial constraints.

The actress made her acting debut in 1978, with Kananda film ‘Bedi’. But, she rose to fame with ‘Vandichakkaram’, where she had portrayed the character of a bar girl named Silk - which later went onto become her stage name.

She acted in more than 450 films during her career.

While many know that Vidya Balan's 'The Dirty Picture' was based on her life, the south star has also been brought to life by former actress Sana Khan in 2013 Malayalam film 'Climax'.

She did many item numbers in films likes ‘Vandichakkaram’, ‘Justice Raja’, ‘Kiratham’, ‘Antham’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Lockup Death’, ‘Gentalman Security’, ‘Karma’, ‘Coimbatore Mappillai’, and ‘ Subash’ – her last film which was released in 1996.

As per reports, Silk Smitha worked three shifts daily, and charged Rs 50,000 for a song.

South superstars like Sivaji Ganesan, Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi always insisted Silk to do at least one song for their film.

Silk faced a downfall after facing a loss of Rs 2 crores in her first two productions. Her third film was also shelved. Due to this, she suffered from mental distress.

Caught in depression, Silk committed suicide on September 23, 1996 at her Chennai apartment. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence. The news shocked the entire South industry.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:20 PM IST