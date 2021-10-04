Siddharth receives flak for his tweet about 'cheaters' amid ex-girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Actor Siddharth shared a cryptic post on social media on "cheaters" after actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation.

Siddharth's post talked about cheaters. He took to Twitter and wrote: "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... 'Cheaters never prosper'. What's yours?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Siddharth and Samantha were reportedly in a relationship in 2013. The two never confirmed the same.

Advertisement

However, the cryptic note did not go down well with many social media users.

One wrote: "Have you heard of the phrase 'below the belt' @Actor_Siddharth? I really wish that your teacher had taught you that. It's okay though. How long could you have masqueraded as a supposedly progressive person and a #feminist! Forget Samantha, I don't think anyone should be with you."

"That's why she prospered more than you and Chaitanya Akkineni. #ChaySam," said another.

One netizen said: "Age doesn't define Maturity Clearly."

A user tagged the tweet as "Such a low".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, ended weeks of speculation and announced their separation after four years of marriage on October 2.

The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, confirmed the news in an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha.

They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.

ALSO READ After announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha once again changes her social media name

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 01:41 PM IST