Shruti Haasan has an epic reply to Instagram user who asked about her break-ups

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is currently in a relationship with tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika recently responded to an Instagram user who asked about her break-ups.

Shruti conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on, during which the interaction took place.

A person asked her, "How many break-ups you have?" Shruti replied, "How many girlfriends have you had? I'm guessing zero or maybe half."

Last month on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show, Shruti was asked if she wanted to hide her current relationship, to which she said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’."

For those unversed, Santanu and Shruti made their relationship Instagram official by sharing loved up pictures from the actress' birthday celebrations.

"And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think it's important to respect your environment and the people in it," she added.

Previously, Shruti was in a relationship with Michael Corsale but called it quits in 2019.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Shruti told The Free Press Journal, "I am doing a Telugu film once again with the director of ‘Krack’, Gopichand Malineni. That is starting in the middle of next year. It is my third film with this director, and it is really amazing. In Hindi, there is an Amazon Prime Video project. However, I can’t speak about it as it is at a premature stage. But I am super excited, and I hope people love it."

