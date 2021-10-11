Shriya Saran welcomes first child with Andrei Koscheev

Actor Shriya Saran, who tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018, has revealed that they welcomed their first child earlier this year.

She shared a video on the video-sharing social media app Roposo to announce the news. The clip shows her holding her baby and flaunting her baby bump.

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla, Shriya wrote: "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement, and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god."

The 'Singham' actress and her husband recently relocated to India and have been living in Mumbai.

Shriya got married to Andrei Koscheev in a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. After getting married, they moved to Spain.

On the work front, Shriya will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.

The upcoming period film 'RRR' will release in theatres on January 7, 2022,

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:51 PM IST