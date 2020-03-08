Shreya Ghoshal's fan sings 'Pattilee Patti' in female voice, singer praises the 'superb effort'

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most-streamed female singers on Spotify and enjoys a huge fan base. The singing sensation has not just lent her voice to Bollywood movies, Shreya also has a number of Malayalam chartbusters to her name. On Saturday, the singer came across a fan's video where he's singing 'Pranayam' movie's Pattilee Pattil song, in a female voice.

Shreya praised the fan's effort of singing in a language he doesn't even speak and wrote, "So cool @pritamsen18 Singing in a female voice and in a language which you don’t speak, superb effort! "