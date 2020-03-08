Shreya Ghoshal's fan sings 'Pattilee Patti' in female voice, singer praises the 'superb effort'

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most-streamed female singers on Spotify and enjoys a huge fan base. The singing sensation has not just lent her voice to Bollywood movies, Shreya also has a number of Malayalam chartbusters to her name. On Saturday, the singer came across a fan's video where he's singing 'Pranayam' movie's Pattilee Pattil song, in a female voice.
Shreya praised the fan's effort of singing in a language he doesn't even speak and wrote, "So cool @pritamsen18 Singing in a female voice and in a language which you don’t speak, superb effort! "
Pattilee Pattil is from Malayalam romantic drama 'Pranayam'. The 2011 film featured Mohanlal, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher in lead roles and was helmed by Blessy. Pattilee Pattil is composed by M Jayachandran.
Swedish music streaming giant Spotify, on Thursday, ahead of International Women's Day, announced the list of most-streamed female artists.
"Spotify is honouring female voices in the audio industry by shining the spotlight on female artists reigning on the platform, based on data from January 1-March 1, 2020," the company said in a statement.
Shreya Ghosal has ranked on the second spot while Neha Kakkar is leading the list.
