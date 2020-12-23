Shooting of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' halted after seven crew members test positive for COVID-19

According to reports, the actor was shooting for the film for over 12 hours daily as he wanted to return to Chennai before the New Year's eve.

Rajinikanth had resumed the shoot of 'Annaatthe' earlier this month, after it got delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

It was initially supposed to release in mid-2020. However, shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata. Right now, it is unclear when will the shooting resume once again.

Directed by Siva, 'Annaatthe' is Rajinikanth's 168th movie.

Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's 'Annaamalai' (1992) co-star Khushboo, 'Muthu' (1995) co-star Meena and 'Darbar' (2020) co-star Nayanthara. 'Annaatthe' also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.

The film is slated to release on Pongal 2021.