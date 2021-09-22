Shehnaaz Gill to resume shoot for her film with Diljit Dosanjh? Here's what the producer has to say

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill has stayed away from the public eye after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz was supposed to shoot for a promotional song for her upcoming Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh', on September 15 in London but the producers pushed it due to the tragedy.

She is expected to resume work on the film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, soon.

According to a report in ETimes, producer Diljit Thind has said that they are waiting for Shehnaaz to recover and heal from the grave loss. The makers will now finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film.

The producer said that he is in touch with her manager and is hoping that she will contact them in a few days.

'Honsla Rakh' also features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a producer. The film is written by Rakesh Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had participated in 'Bigg Boss 13'. During their stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz gained a massive following because of their cute chemistry and adorable moments. The rumoured lovebirds have several fan accounts with the name 'SidNaaz'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:31 PM IST