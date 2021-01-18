Shashikanth Gatti ropes in Vijay Raghavendra for 'Ringa Ringa Roses'

Actor Vijay Raghavendra took to social media to share good news. He has joined the team of RINGA RINGA ROSES ; written and directed by Shashikanth Gatti.
He posted the poster of the film on Instagram stating; "5 years ago Shashikanth Gatti narrated a script and promised this extremely pivotal role in the movie. Happy to announce my association with the same movie, today. Immensely delighted that I was a part of his directorial debut 11 years ago and now his Productional-Directorial debut as well. All the best Shashikanth Gatti ."
Shashikanth Gatti is all set to produce the movie himself under the banner Shashikanth Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. The tag line of the film is “We all fall down”. The intriguing poster has become the talk of the town.
Vijay Raghavendra, who is a popular actor and judge on television with the show Dance Karnataka Dance, just wrapped up shooting for Savitri alongside Urvashi Rai and Tara. He will also be seen in Seetharam Benoy’s 50th film in which he plays the role of a cop and the film is extensively shot in Thirthahalli region.
