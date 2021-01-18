Shashikanth Gatti ropes in Vijay Raghavendra for 'Ringa Ringa Roses'

Actor Vijay Raghavendra took to social media to share good news. He has joined the team of RINGA RINGA ROSES ; written and directed by Shashikanth Gatti.

He posted the poster of the film on Instagram stating; "5 years ago Shashikanth Gatti narrated a script and promised this extremely pivotal role in the movie. Happy to announce my association with the same movie, today. Immensely delighted that I was a part of his directorial debut 11 years ago and now his Productional-Directorial debut as well. All the best Shashikanth Gatti ."