Sharmiela Mandre, injured in car accident, rubbishes reports of going on 'joyride' amid coronavirus lockdown

Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre, who met with an accident on Saturday, rubbished the rumours of going on a 'joyride' amid the coronavirus lockdown and revealed that she was on her way to a near by hospital.

Mandre and her friends were injured in a car accident when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a railway pillar. The actress and her friend were booked under IPC sections of rash and negligent driving. Sharmiela was also slammed for breaking the rules of the 21-days lockdown as reports of her going on a 'joy ride' made headlines. The 'Mass Leader' actress, in a conversation with a media portal, revealed that she was on her way to a hospital as she had severe stomach pain. In an interview with TOI, Sharmiela said that she had requested her friends to take her to a hospital and they met with the accident while they were en route. Her friend Dawn Thomas was driving the car and she was seated behind, when the vehicle collided.

Sharmiela Mandre hurt her neck in the accident and was taken to Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road after she blacked out. Talking about the allegations of breaking the lockdown rules and going on a joyride, Sharmiela said, "I heard about the stories that are doing the rounds about the accident only now. Some suggest that I was returning from a party, among other things. There is no way I would be at a party, considering how much I have been stressing about the need for social distancing. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, I have been strictly at home. It is unfortunate that news of the accident was carried everywhere without checking the facts with me."

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ravikanthe Gowda, while speaking to PTI, said , "We have registered a suo motu case. The lockdown is in force. We are investigating why they came out violating the lockdown. They had come for jolly ride, which is an unpardonable crime. We are initiating action against them under the NDMA Act."

