Sandalwood Drug Case: SC grants bail to actress Ragini Dwivedi after four-and-half months

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the Sandalwood drug case, who has been in custody for four-and-half months.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Dwivedi, contended before a bench headed by Justice R.F. Nariman that nothing was recovered from his client from the searches conducted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government, submitted that the substance was not for personal use, instead she arranged it for the rave parties. Mehta insisted that there is a probability of tampering of evidence and the court may consider declining bail at least till the time charge sheet is filed in the case.