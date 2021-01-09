Sandalwood actor Neenasam Satish all set to enter Kollywood

Satish is playing the role of a prisoner in the movie 'Pagaiwanukku Arulvai'. He has shared the same with excitement on social media.

Satish is sharing screen space along with Tamil super star Sasikumar. Bindu Madhavi and Vaani Bhojan are playing the leading ladies. Veteran actors Nasser and Jayaprakash are also a part of the film. Gibran is scoring music and Karthik Thillai is doing the Cinematography. Shooting of the film has also started and Satish just joined the team. Pagaiwanukku Arulvai is a thriller and will be shot mostly in a jail.

Satish, who is also busy with Kannada cinemas, recently completed filming Petromax. Dasara and Matni movies are in the list. His 'Godra' along with Shraddha Srinath is yet to be released.