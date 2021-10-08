Samantha shares post about ‘morally questioning men’, days after announcing split from Naga Chaitanya

South star Samantha Prabhu Ruth shared a cryptic 'good morning' post on her Instagram stories. This comes days after she announced her split from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha’s post read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men- then we as a society, fundamental have no Morals."

On Thursday, what could have been their wedding anniversary, Samantha took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and supported her favourite fashion label.

Dressed in a white ensemble, Samantha looked every inch elegant. She posed with pink and white flowers in her hair.

She captioned the image: "Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

Samantha wrote in an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.

She wrote: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Chaitanya, the son of South veteran Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, met Samantha, 34, on the sets of their 2010 film "Ye Maaya Chesave" and started dating soon after.

They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in October the same year.

As actors, the couple had featured together in three more films --, "Manam", "Autonagar Surya" and "Majili".

