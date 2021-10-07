Samantha shares first post on ‘wedding anniversary’, days after announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya

South star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday announced that they are parting ways after almost four years of marriage.

Days after sharing their joint statement, Samantha took to Instagram on Thursday, which also marks the estranged couple’s wedding anniversary, and posted a picture for a promotion of the Lakme Fashion Week.

Samantha will be walking the ramp for designer label Eka.

In the image, “The Family Man” actress can be seen wearing a white maxi dress with flowers in her hair. She captioned it as, “Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

Earlier, in a statement, shared on their respective social media handles, Samantha and Naga said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

"After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," Samantha said in the statement.

Advertisement

Chaitanya, 34 shared the similar version of the statement signed by him.

The duo asked their fans, well-wishers and the media for support during their "difficult time", while also appealing for privacy so that they can "move on".

Chaitanya, the son of South veteran Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, met Samantha, 34, on the sets of their 2010 film "Ye Maaya Chesave" and started dating soon after.

They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in October the same year.

As actors, the couple had featured together in three more films --, "Manam", "Autonagar Surya" and "Majili".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:30 AM IST