Samantha Ruth Prabhu to charge Rs 1.5 crore for a sizzling dance number in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a special song in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited action-thriller 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Actors like Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi were earlier reported to be a part of the song, however, the makers recently announced that Samantha has been signed in for the film.

This will mark Samantha’s first special appearance in a special song.

Ever since the announcement was made, there are speculations on Samantha’s remuneration for the special song. Now, according to several media reports, the actress has demanded a whopping price of as much as 1.5 crore!

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, after the success of 'The Family Man 2', there are speculations that the Telugu actress will be doing a full-fledged Hindi film under Taapsee Pannu’s banner Outsider Films. The two actress also attended a roundtable meet in Mumbai recently.

Helmed by Sukumar of 'Arya' fame, 'Pushpa' also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others in a pivotal role.

'Pushpa - The Rise' chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film will be releasing on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes photos with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram except THESE frames

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:37 PM IST