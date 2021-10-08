Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams those spreading rumours of affairs and abortion, says 'I will never allow this to break me'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her seperation with husband Naga Chaitanya, issued a statement on Friday slamming those who have spreading rumours claiming that she had alleged extramarital affairs and underwent abortions.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 'The Family Man 2' actress wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions."

"A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," Samantha added.

Earlier today, the south star shared a post slamming the society for setting different standards for men and women on social media.

She quoted author Farida D on her Instagram Story. It read: "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D."

The actress posted her first picture on social media on Thursday since her split with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha had written an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.

She wrote: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:47 PM IST