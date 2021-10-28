Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes photos with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram except THESE frames

After months of speculations about their marriage, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced separation in a joint statement on October 2.

Now, the actress has deleted nearly all her pictures on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya. According to several media reports, Samantha has deleted photos from their wedding and also a few others from their holidays together.

She deleted pictures from their Spain vacation, Amsterdam trip, most pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others. Even her anniversary posts for Naga have been deleted from social media.

Now, the pictures of Chaitanya that remain on her feed are ones with her pet Hash, group pictures with friends and some old pictures from their trips together.

Announcing their separation, Samantha and Chay had shared in a statement, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently in Dubai with her 'tribe.' Recently, she took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Burj Khalifa, a landmark in Dubai. She embarked on this trip with her stylists Preetham Jukalker and Sadhna Singh. However, it is not certain whether the actress is there for a vacation or work commitments.

Samantha recently came back from Char Dham yatra. She was accompanied by her close friend Shilpa Reddy on the spiritual outing. On the same trip, she also visited Rishikesh.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, were married for four years. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, tied the knot in Goa in 2017.

