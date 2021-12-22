e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

Samantha gives a classy reply to troll who called her 'divorced, second-hand item'

Recently, a troll called her 'second-hand item', and also accused her of robbing Rs 50 crore from a 'gentleman'
FPJ Web Desk
Actress Samantha recently gave a classy reply to a troll on social media who accused her of 'robbing' Rs 50 crore from her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya as alimony after their divorce.

The actress has often been targeted on social media platforms for her divorce or her professional choices. However, the strong-headed actress makes sure to give a befitting reply to trolls.

Since the last few days, Samantha has been trending on social media for her item song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa'.

While a section of the audience was amazed by her killer dance moves, others didn’t approve of her never-seen-before bold side.

On Tuesday, a troll commented on her marital status, and also accused her of robbing Rs 50 crore from a 'gentleman'. His comment implies that the actress had taken alimony from Naga Chaitanya, related to their separation.

However, Samantha's subtle and classy reply caught out attention. "God bless your soul," the actress wrote. However, as soon as Samantha replied, the troll deleted his disrespectful comment.

Samantha and actor Naga Chaitanya announced separation in October this year. They were married for over three years.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear in Gunasekhar's directorial 'Shaakunthalam', while she has a couple of multilingual movies in her kitty. She also has a Hollywood movie titled 'The Arrangements Of Love' on her list.

