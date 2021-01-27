Samantha Akkineni says she used to have 'sleepless nights' because of trolls, but not anymore

Southern star Samantha Akkineni, who's all set to make her OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2,' has opened up about how she deals with online hate and said that she used to have 'sleepless nights' because of trolls.
On Tuesday, the 'Oh! Baby' actress interacted with her fans on Instagram through a fun 'Ask Me Anything' session and answered questions about her diet, skin care, favourite roles and more.
When a fan asked her how she handles social media trolls so easily, Samantha said, "Strangely, they don't affect me anymore. They used to give me sleepless nights but now, I laugh actually. I guess that just goes to show how much I have grown as a person."
Earlier in 2018, Samantha was attacked by trolls after she shared a picture of herself, rocking a bikini.
Clapping back at trolls, the actress had shared a quote which read: "A strong woman is a woman who is determined to do something others are determined not be done."
"Well... now I had to go and put up a quote... because my previous post didn't really scream 'I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE MINE YOURS!" she'd added in the caption.
Replying to a fan's question about her favourite memory in 2020, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremony.
For those unversed, Samnatha Rath Prabhu is married to Rana Daggubati's cousin and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's - Naga Chaitanya.
When asked about her favourite character she's played yet, the 'Majili' actress said, "It's a tie between 'Oh! Baby' and 'The Family Man'.
Samantha will be joining actor Manoj Bajpayee in the much-awaited second season of the web series, 'The Family Man'.
The upcoming season will pit Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj) against a new powerful and avenging adversary. It promises lots of exciting and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.
The show also casts names like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It is created, directed and produced by Raj and DK.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)