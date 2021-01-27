Samantha Akkineni says she used to have 'sleepless nights' because of trolls, but not anymore

Southern star Samantha Akkineni, who's all set to make her OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2,' has opened up about how she deals with online hate and said that she used to have 'sleepless nights' because of trolls.

On Tuesday, the 'Oh! Baby' actress interacted with her fans on Instagram through a fun 'Ask Me Anything' session and answered questions about her diet, skin care, favourite roles and more.

When a fan asked her how she handles social media trolls so easily, Samantha said, "Strangely, they don't affect me anymore. They used to give me sleepless nights but now, I laugh actually. I guess that just goes to show how much I have grown as a person."