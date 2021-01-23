Samantha Akkineni is the first Indian female actor to get a Twitter emoji: Report

Back in 2019, Samantha said that she can't wait for a new set of audience to see her work through the edgy action-drama web series.

"I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that's my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can't wait for a new set of audience to see my work," said Samantha.

Samantha, who shot to fame as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in October 2017 and is the daughter-in-law of South Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

She says she has experimented with something new with her role, which will leave everyone surprised.

"OTT gives us an opportunity to break rules. I've broken a lot of rules with The Family Man 2, and really experimented with something extremely new," Samantha told IANS.

The upcoming season of 'The Family Man' will pit Srikant Tiwari (Manoj) against a new powerful and avenging adversary. It promises lots of exciting and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement.

The show also casts names like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It is created, directed and produced by Raj and DK.

"I am very happy with the product and with the output. It's going to be a good surprise for everyone who is used to seeing me do a particular type of role," she added.

The actress is known for her performances in films such as ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘Neethaane En Ponvasantham’, ‘Eega’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Rangasthalam’. She impressed all with her role in the OTT-released Tamil film ‘Super Deluxe’ in 2019.

‘The Family Man 2’ releases on February 12 on Amazon Prime.