Samantha Akkineni deletes tweet for Nagarjuna after not adding 'father-in-law', reposts later

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who has been in the news for her divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, recently deleted a tweet for her father-in-law Nagarjuna and reposted it again after adding 'mama'. Mama means father-in-law in Telugu.

On Monday, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a video to mark his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s birth anniversary. His daughter-in-law Samantha took to her official Twitter handle to react to the video and wrote: "This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna mama."

However, according to a report, 'The Family Man' actress had earlier shared the same tweet without referring to Nagarjuna as 'mama'.

Rumours are rife that there's trouble in Samantha's marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

The actress was also missed her father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations, which added fuel to the fire.

Last month, during an interaction with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the same, to which she said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' (Telugu) and 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Tamil).

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Telugu film 'Bangaraju'. The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, is a sequel to 2016 film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which also starred Nagarjuna.

